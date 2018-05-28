Nigeria told to end security 'slush funds'

Campaigners on Monday urged Nigeria to stop handing out millions of dollars to tackle unspecified security issues with no questions asked, arguing the practice fuels corruption and conflict.

Nigeria is facing widespread unrest, from Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency in the northeast to a resurgence of violence in a long-running dispute over land and resources in central states.

At the same time troops have been deployed to curb rising crime from cattle rustling and kidnapping gangs in the north, as well as to stop attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in the south.

Nigeria's defence budget is estimated to be some $1.2 billion (1.03 billion euros) this year -- but Transparency International (TI) estimated more than $670 million extra is handed out annually without proper oversight.