Cameroon lashes US over 'abuses' in anglophone crisis

Cameroon's government has blasted the United States for accusing its forces of abuses, including "targeted killings," in an English-speaking region of the country wracked by a separatist insurgency.

In a statement received by AFP on Thursday, the foreign ministry said it had expressed its "deep disapproval" of comments made by US ambassador in Yaounde, Peter Barlerin, last week.

His action "violates all diplomatic conventions as well as the rules of civility and law, both in style and substance," it said.

Barlerin was summoned to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, four days after alleging government forces had carried out "targeted killings" and other abuses against militants demanding independence for two English-speaking regions.