12 killed in clashes in C.Africa capital: Red Cross

Twelve people were killed in clashes in a flashpoint Muslim-majority district in Bangui, the Central African Republic's capital, after a grenade went off, the Red Cross said Thursday.

The UN peacekeeping mission in CAR said it had launched an investigation into the violence, which erupted on Wednesday.

The Red Cross's account of the event was confirmed by Aouad Al Karim, imam of the Ali Babolo mosque in a business quarter of the volatile district.

Several wounded people were being treated at a Red Cross clinic.

The district, PK5, saw clashes between local militia and UN peacekeepers on April 10 that left 27 dead, including a UN soldier, and more than a hundred injured, according to hospital workers.