Kagame, Macron meet to ease tensions over Rwanda genocide

Rwandan President Paul Kagame will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday as they seek to improve bilateral ties after two decades of tension over the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

France has admitted mistakes over the genocide but denied Rwandan accusations it was complicit in the mass killings through its support of ethnic Hutu forces who carried out most of the slaughter.

More than 800,000 lives were lost during the violence, most of them ethnic Tutsis and some of them moderate Hutus.

Kagame, who is also the current president of the African Union (AU), will meet Macron before they give a joint statement, according to the Elysee.