Cameroon summons US ambassador: official sources

Cameroonian authorities summoned the US ambassador in the country on Wednesday, sources said, days after he accused government forces of abuses against separatists in English-speaking regions.

Government and diplomatic sources told AFP that the foreign ministry had summoned Ambassador Peter Barlerin.

Barlerin alleged on May 18 that government forces had carried out "targeted killings" and other abuses against militants demanding independence for two English-speaking regions.

"On the side of the government, there have been targeted killings, detentions without access to legal support, family, or the Red Cross, and burning and looting of villages," he said in a statement.