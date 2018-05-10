At least 27 dead as Kenya dam bursts after torrential rains

At least 27 people died after a dam burst in southern Kenya, sweeping away their homes while many of them were asleep, police said Thursday.

After a severe drought, weeks of torrential rains in Kenya have led to flooding and mudslides that have left 159 dead.

The private Patel dam, used for irrigation and fish farming, burst on Wednesday evening in Solai, near the Rift Valley city of Nakuru, regional police chief Gideon Kibunjah told AFP.

"The search and rescue exercise is ongoing and more bodies have been retrieved. The death toll is now 27," Kibunjah said.

"It is a disaster because most people were asleep when the tragedy occurred and their houses were swept away."

He said 36 people had been hospitalised.

A senior police officer at the scene, speaking on condition of anonymity, said emergency workers had spent the night combing through engulfed houses to retrieve the bodies of the victims and had only covered about half of the affected area.

"We found 11 of the bodies covered with mud at a coffee plantation and these are people who may have been escaping but could not make it due to the force and speed of the water from the flooded dam," he said.