No 'half-naked' female students in library: Zambia university

Zambia's leading university on Monday asked female students to stop visiting the library "half-naked", suggesting that their skimpy outfits were distracting their male counterparts.

A notice stuck in front of the main library at the University of Zambia, the country's biggest institution of learning with over 35,000 students, urged female students to dress "modestly" when using the facility.

"It has come to our attention that some female students dress half-naked as they use the library, a situation which is disturbing the male students," read the notice.

"We therefore advise the female students to dress modestly as you use university facilities".

Some students were upset at the directive.

"Why should they ask them how to dress? Let them wear what they want anytime and anywhere," male student Anthony Kunda, adding, "if there are some male students that are not happy that is their problem".