Libya strongman announces offensive to seize Derna from 'terrorists'

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday announced a military offensive to take from "terrorists" the city of Derna, the only part of the country's east outside the control of his forces.

"The zero hour has struck for the liberation of Derna," said Haftar, declaring his troops had already started to crush the "bastions of terrorists" in the city.

Dressed in uniform, he was speaking from a military parade in the city of Benghazi in which thousands of soldiers from his self-styled army demonstrated their might.

Marshal Haftar celebrated the fourth anniversary since launching his "anti-terrorist" operation, which saw jihadists driven out of Benghazi -- the home of Libya's 2011 revolution.