Former presidential candidate on trial in Congo

With visiting media kept firmly at arm's length, the trial opened Monday of General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko, a former presidential candidate accused by Congolese authorities of trying to stage a coup.

Mokoko, 71 and a former chief of staff of the Republic of Congo's army, appeared in the criminal court to face accusations of "undermining internal state security" after a 2016 presidential poll in which he placed third.

The general, once an advisor of long-serving President Denis Sassou Nguesso, faces a trial which his defence counsel says is "simply a settling of political scores."

Reporters who had been able to enter the hearing were ushered out prior to the reading of the charge sheet.

Other reporters, including journalists from French broadcaster RFI and AFP, were unable to access the building despite having accreditation.

Only state television and official presidential media representatives were permitted to remain inside.