Bomb kills 9 Kenyan soldiers on Somalia patrol

Nine Kenyan soldiers were killed in southern Somalia when their convoy hit a roadside bomb, authorities said Monday, in an attack claimed by the Islamist group Al-Shabaab.

"Earlier today, I was appalled and saddened to learn that we had lost nine young patriots to a cowardly terrorist attack in Somalia," Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

"These men gave their lives for their country, and for peace; we must, and we will, honour their service, their sacrifice and their valour."

Security sources told AFP that the improvised explosive device on Sunday destroyed the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in en route to a military base in Somalia's Jubaland region.