Burundi bans the BBC, VOA two weeks before referendum

Burundi suspended operations by the British Broadcasting Corporation and Voice of America on Friday, two weeks before a referendum that could extend the president’s rule for at least a decade.

The National Communication Council said it had suspended the international media organisations for six months, accusing them of breaching press laws and unprofessional conduct by the media outlets.

The regulator said in a statement the BBC had invited a Burundi national on its program whose remarks were “inappropriate, exaggerated, non-verified, damaging the reputation of the head of state, to ethnic hatred, to political conflict and civil disobedience.” VOA was suspended for broadcasting on a frequency banned by the regulator, according to the statement.

The French broadcaster Radio France International and the local station Isanganiro were also cited in the statement and warned about employing more rigorous verification of sources.

There was no immediate comment from the BBC or VOA.