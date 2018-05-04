Somalia identifies suspect in kidnapping of German nurse

A security guard employed by the International Committee of the Red Cross was involved in the kidnapping of a German nurse working for the organisation in Mogadishu, the Somali government said Thursday.

The nurse, identified as Sonja Nientiet, was abducted from the ICRC compound at around 8.00 pm local time (1700 GMT) on Wednesday evening when unidentified armed men entered its premises.

Security ministry spokesman Abdiaziz Ali Ibrahim said one of the Red Cross security guards was involved, after local staff reported the gunmen had easily managed to sneak Nientiet out through a back entrance into a waiting vehicle.

"She was kidnapped by a member of ICRC's own security guards in Mogadishu, the kidnapper's name is Mohamud Mohamed Alas," he said.

"We particularly request the family of the kidnapper to work with the security agencies and inform them of the whereabouts of their son."

He said security forces had found an abandoned vehicle belonging to the kidnappers, and witnesses told AFP the car had been abandoned with a punctured tyre.