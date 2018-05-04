Six endangered black rhinos flown from S. Africa to Chad

Six critically endangered black rhinos were flown from South Africa to Chad on Thursday in a pioneering project to re-introduce the animals to a country where they were wiped out by poaching nearly 50 years ago.

The wild black rhinos were loaded onto a plane at Port Elizabeth airport on the South African coast in a 3,000-mile (4,800-kilometre) journey to Chad's Zakouma National Park.

After the translocation, which took two years of planning, the rhinos will be released into small enclosures before being allowed to roam freely through the vast park.

Security has been strengthened at Zakouma, in the south of Chad, with officials saying that poaching has been "practically eliminated" thanks to African Parks, an international conservation group.