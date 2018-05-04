Nigeria's Buhari stops in London on return from US

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has made a "technical stopover" in London after meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The 75-year-old former army general spent months in the British capital last year for treatment to an unspecified illness, raising questions about his fitness to govern.

His government was criticised for failing to update the public on his condition and repeatedly insisted the president was "hale and hearty".

But presidency spokesman Garba Shehu indicated health matters were not the reason for breaking the journey back from the United States.