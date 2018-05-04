Guinea president to take legal action over Bollore row

Guinean President Alpha Conde said Thursday he would file a complaint in the French courts over allegations raised in a corruption case embroiling French billionaire Vincent Bollore.

"I shall bring a complaint in Paris for false accusation," Conde told reporters in Conakry, without giving further details, during an address to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Conde who is said to be close to industrialist Bollore also took aim at the Guinean press for, in his view, failing "to defend the nation".

"You never protested when they tell stories about your country because you continue to misinform the population," said Conde, 80, stating that local journalists had "not sought to find out the truth here".

Bollore charged last month over contracts to operate two African ports is by far the most prominent business leader to be investigated in France for suspicious activities in Africa.