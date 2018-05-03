Zanu-PF supporters in their hundreds staged a demonstration on Thursday afternoon at the party's headquarters‚ the "Shake Shake" building‚ against the alleged imposition of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew‚ Tongai‚ as a candidate in primary elections.

The demonstration comes after one of Mnangagwa's key allies in the succession race to take over from former president Robert Mugabe‚ Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya‚ claimed the nephew was being imposed as a candidate in Harare South to block his ascendance. "He [Tongai] was rejected by the province and the politburo‚ but suddenly two days before the elections‚ he appears from nowhere as a candidate‚" Mahiya said.

Taking to the streets‚ placard-carrying supporters suspected to be linked to Mahiya accused Tongai of vote-buying and warned that they would end up removing Mnangagwa.

"Don't intimidate us and impose to us people we don't know. We won't vote for the party and if all fails‚ we will even remove his uncle‚" said one party member as others started chanting Nelson Chamisa's name.