As Robert Mugabe's state security minister in 1980‚ President Emmerson Mnangagwa had front row exposure to relations between Zimbabwe and its former coloniser Britain. In his short stint as president he has gone all out to mend fences in a formerly progressive friendship.

Last week Harare dispatched foreign affairs and international trade minister‚ retired Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo‚ to London for a Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting.

At a similar meeting on November 19 2003‚ Mugabe announced Zimbabwe's departure from the league because of the United Kingdom's stance on Zimbabwe's land reform policy and developing political intolerance under Mugabe.

Even with relations being frosty under Mugabe‚ Zimbabwe received nearly £100 million in foreign aid annually from the United Kingdom‚ albeit through non-profit organisations.

Now‚ with the hope of getting one foot back into the Commonwealth and more goodies from the UK‚ Moyo was given a platform on the sidelines of CHOGM last week.