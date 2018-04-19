DR Congo football chief provisionally released in embezzlement probe

The head of the Democratic Republic of Congo's football association, who also serves on world governing body FIFA, was provisionally released on Wednesday, after being held for 21 hours as part of an embezzlement probe, an investigating magistrate told AFP.

FECOFA president Constant Omari, also vice-president of the African Football Confederation and a member of FIFA's executive committee, "has been provisionally released," the magistrate said.

But three others who had been taken into custody with him on Tuesday evening -- sports ministry secretary general Barthelemy Okito and two FECOFA vice presidents, Roger Bondembe and Theobad Binamungu -- would remain in custody "until the investigation has been closed," the magistrate added.