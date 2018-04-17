Number of migrants detained in Libya down sharply: government

The number of migrants detained in Libya has dropped by four-fifths since May 2017, a senior government official told AFP on Monday.

General Mohammad Bishr, head of a government department set up to tackle clandestine migration, said the number of migrants held by authorities had fallen from 27,000 in May to 5,200.

He said that had allowed the closure of 20 of the country's 53 migrant detention centres since May 2017.

He attributed the change to the accelerating repatriation of migrants, particular by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Several African countries have also repatriated hundreds of their nationals, particularly since a CNN report showing what appeared to be a slave market in Libya.

Bishr said many of the migrants still in the country, particularly from Ethiopia, Somalia or Eritrea, are recognised by the United Nations as refugees and are waiting to be sent to third countries.