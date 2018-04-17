Nigerian media under scrutiny over herder-farmer conflict

A photograph of a man with an assault rifle in front of cattle is frequently used to illustrate Nigerian media stories about bloody clashes between farmers and herders.

Another shows men armed with machetes on the rampage.

The issue with both is they have nothing to do with Nigeria or the violence: one is from South Sudan, the other from the Central African Republic.

The conflict in Nigeria looks set to be a key issue in the run-up to next February's presidential election at which President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a second term.

How it is reported could be key to the results but the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, are already unhappy.

Shehu said "the frequent expressions of hate speech... (were) a source of concern" and drew comparisons to the incitement to violence before the genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

"Those beating the gongs of war and fanning the embers of discord" should be brought to order, he said in a statement in February.

Parliament is now debating new legislation to criminalise hate speech.