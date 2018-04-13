Aid conference for DR Congo sets sights on $1.7 bn

Donors meet in Geneva on Friday in a bid to stump up nearly $1.7 billion (1.38 billion euros) for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), facing a crisis that experts say could become a tragedy.

The conference comes amid mounting strife in the DRC, where a legacy of ethnic conflict, corruption and instability are combining with political tensions to spark fears of a bloodbath.

But in a position that has deepened the country's political divisions the DRC is boycotting the talks.

In January, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) described the humanitarian crisis as being at "breaking point" and identified needs of $1.68 billion.

At least 13.1 million Congolese are in need of aid, including 7.7 million who are severely food insecure, according to UN estimates.