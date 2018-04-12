Ethiopia PM asks protesters for patience as he seeks change

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid a visit to a hotbed of anti-government protests Wednesday, asking residents for patience as he works to bring change to the Horn of Africa country.

Abiy is the first prime minister to come from Ethiopia's largest ethnic group the Oromo, who spearheaded more than two years of unprecedented protests against the country's one-party government that left hundreds dead.

In the university town of Ambo a flashpoint for the protest movement Abiy was welcomed by dozens of horsemen adorned in traditional Oromo attire and cheering crowds, composed of the same young people who made up the ranks of the protesters.

Speaking just over a week after his inauguration to a surging crowd of thousands that police struggled to restrain, Abiy hailed the protesters, known as Qeerroo, as the "shield of the Oromo people".

"We are now on the path of change and love," Abiy said, appealing for patience from the residents of Ambo, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa.

"I ask you to give us time ... to take organised action," he said.

"We want to work hand-in-hand with you. What we say and what we do must match."