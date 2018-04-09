5 killed travelling in volatile central Nigeria

At least five people were killed travelling on a road in central Nigeria's Benue state, an area wracked by deadly sectarian violence between herders and farmers, officials said on Sunday.

"The travellers were attacked by unknown gunmen on Saturday when their vehicle broke down. The police has recovered five bodies," said Tahav Agerzua, spokesman for the state governor, Samuel Ortom.

He said the government has launched an investigation into the incident that happened at Yelwata town along the Lafia-Makurdi highway.

The governor condemned the killings in a statement on Sunday, describing the perpetrators as "hoodlums" and called for thier prompt arrest.

The chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Chiroma, said those killed were ethnic Fulani herdsmen.