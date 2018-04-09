2 killed in Central Africa op to rout armed groups

The United Nations and Central African forces Sunday launched an operation targeting armed groups in a mainly Muslim district of Bangui in which at least two people were killed and dozens wounded, UN and medical sources said.

Eleven peacekeepers, mostly Egyptian, were among the injured in the joint operation mounted by the United Nations peacekeeping force (Minusca) and the Central African security forces, Minusca spokesman Herve Verhoosel told AFP.

The operation, which had targeted, the "bases of certain criminal groups" would continue "until the goal is achieved", Verhoosel said.