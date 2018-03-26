Sierra Leone opposition accuses president of derailing election

Sierra Leone's opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio on Sunday accused outgoing leader Ernest Bai Koroma of attempting to derail Tuesday's presidential run-off through the courts to keep his party in power.

The High Court on Saturday ordered the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to halt preparations for the vote until an election fraud complaint lodged by a lawyer linked to the ruling party is resolved.

Bio, who won the March 7 first round by a slim margin for the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), is due to run against Koroma's hand-picked successor, Samura Kamara, who will represent the ruling All Peoples' Congress (APC).

"The motivation behind the APC injunction is very clear: they do not want a runoff presidential election to proceed because they know the verdict of the overwhelming majority of Sierra Leonean electorate will not be in their favour," Bio told a press conference.

He said Koroma would bear responsibility "for anything that follows after" a delayed or cancelled election, before evoking fears of "large-scale violence and ethnic cleansing".

The APC broadly relies on the Temne and Limba people in its northern strongholds, while the SLPP is more popular in the south with the Mende ethnic group.