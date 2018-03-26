Four killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack

At least four people were killed Sunday in a suicide car bomb attack in central Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

"There was a blast at a checkpoint close to the interior ministry. Four people were killed including two members of the security forces," Abdulahi Mohamed, a police officer in the capital, told AFP. The other two victims were civilians.

"We don't have the details yet but the indications show that a bomber was involved trying to pass by the security checkpoint," he added.

According to the official and witnesses, the car blew up before the security forces were able to inspect it.

"I saw the bodies of two soldiers and two civilians," eyewitness Cise Abdurahman said.