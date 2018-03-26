Five killed by Boko Haram in Niger attack

At least five civilians were killed and several others wounded in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in southeast Niger, near the border with Nigeria, according to local sources.

"The BH (Boko Haram) came to the market place early Friday evening, they shot the crowd and took food," said a resident of Toummour, in the southwest Diffa region, which was targeted by the attack.

A local official on Sunday confirmed the toll of "five dead, all civilians", adding that several were also wounded in the attack.

Diffa governor Mahamadou Laoualy Dan went to Toummour on Saturday to "offer his condolences" to relatives of the dead and "encourage" the army who "routed" the attackers, Niger television reported.