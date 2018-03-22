Police station torched in Tunisia mining region protest

Hundreds of angry protesters on Wednesday set fire to a police station in Tunisia's impoverished mining region in a fresh surge of unrest over unemployment and official neglect.

Central Tunisia has been hit by demonstrations this year that saw the North African nation's vital phosphate output blocked for several weeks.

An AFP correspondent said unemployed youths took to the streets of the town of Mdhilla, close to several mines, clashing with police who fired tear gas.

Five of the youths were briefly hospitalised, a medical source said.

The interior ministry said the police intervened after the protesters tried to interrupt the work of the state phosphate monopoly, the main employer in the region.