Police station torched in Tunisia mining region protest
Hundreds of angry protesters on Wednesday set fire to a police station in Tunisia's impoverished mining region in a fresh surge of unrest over unemployment and official neglect.
Central Tunisia has been hit by demonstrations this year that saw the North African nation's vital phosphate output blocked for several weeks.
An AFP correspondent said unemployed youths took to the streets of the town of Mdhilla, close to several mines, clashing with police who fired tear gas.
Five of the youths were briefly hospitalised, a medical source said.
The interior ministry said the police intervened after the protesters tried to interrupt the work of the state phosphate monopoly, the main employer in the region.
Some 700 demonstrators then threw stones and set the police station ablaze, a statement said.
One of the country's highest unemployment rates and a stark lack of infrastructure have fuelled regular unrest in Tunisia's mining region.
The government has sought to calm the latest outburst of anger in the area and dispatched ministers to the region last week.
But locals insisted that officials had not offered enough to solve their problems and there has been an uptick in protests in the past few days.
Decades of corrupt or absent authorities in the region sparked mass protests around the mines in 2008 that were brutally repressed by dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
His fall in a 2011 uprising which sparked the Arab Spring upheavals sparked hope of change -- but the situation has failed to improve.