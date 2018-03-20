Prominent Angola activist in court over 'insult'

Prominent Angolan human rights activist and journalist Rafael Marques de Morais appeared in court Monday on charges of insulting a public authority after questioning the integrity of a former attorney general.

The charges relate to a story Marques, 46, wrote in 2016 about the country's former attorney general's purchase of rural land designated for urban development.

Marques, who runs the news website Maka Angola, and Mariano Bras, another journalist who reproduced the article, face up to three years in jail.

Marques's lawyer Horacio Junjuvili sought to have the charges dropped, arguing the case was in violation of the constitutional provision on freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Marques was charged for alleging that ex-attorney general Joao Maria de Sousa exploited the country's weak land rights laws by paying the price of rural land for what would later become prime beach-front real estate.