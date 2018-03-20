8 dead in Mali ethnic clashes

At least eight people have died in clashes between two ethnic groups in central Mali, several sources said Monday, the latest outbreak of violence in the troubled desert region.

Simmering clashes between the Fulani and Dogon communities have now claimed at least 25 lives since the beginning of the month.

Mali's army said that intercommunal violence around the town of Koro near the border with Burkina Faso on Sunday resulted in the burning of the village of Sabere.

"Everything is ruined," the army said in a statement, adding that soldiers inspecting the damage retrieved the burned body of an elderly man who showed signs of having been shot.