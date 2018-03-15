Two soldiers killed in Nigeria communal violence: army

At least two soldiers were killed Wednesday in renewed violence between herders and farmers in central Nigeria's Plateau state days after similar violence killed 25 in unrest linked to land, water and grazing rights.

Troops were deployed to contain the fresh clashes between Fulani herders and farmers from Irigwe ethnic group in Bassa district, a military spokesman told reporters, as bloodshed continued in the region despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed to stem the fighting.

"We lost two of our men, two others were injured and are receiving treatment in hospital," said Major Umar Adamu.

Many people from the two warring sides were "feared killed" in the violence, which left scores of homes burnt, he said.

The violence was believed to be reprisals for Monday's attack on Irigwe farmers that killed 25.