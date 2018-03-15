A businessman on Thursday snapped up Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s red neck tie for US$15‚000 at an auction in Victoria Falls.

Tafadzwa Musarara‚ the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairman‚ beat other bids with the closest being US$10‚000 by Bernard Chiondegwa‚ a construction company executive‚ during the ongoing Chief Executive Officers Africa Roundtable at Zimbabwe’s leading resort destination.

“The money will be donated to Victoria Falls Hospital‚” said the master of ceremonies.

Bids started at US$1‚000.

Mnangagwa opened the roundtable meeting that brings together close to 200 international and local business leaders from public and private sectors.

Since coming into power through military assistance‚ Mnangagwa has been preaching “Zimbabwe is open for business” as he tries to restore investor confidence in the country.