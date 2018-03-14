5,000 Ethiopians flee to Kenya after weekend shooting: Red Cross

Nearly 5,000 people have fled to Kenya from the Ethiopian border town of Moyale after the weekend shooting of nine civilians by troops, the Kenyan Red Cross said Tuesday.

Ethiopian state media said soldiers on Saturday shot nine civilians near the town after mistaking them for members of the banned Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who were trying to sneak into the country.

"Approximately 5,000 refugees have arrived in Moyale, the majority being women and children," a Red Cross statement said.

"These include pregnant and lactating mothers, chronically ill persons, those abled differently and the elderly."