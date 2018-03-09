Nigeria plane makes emergency landing in Ghana: airline

A Nigerian plane made an emergency landing in Ghana after smoke was detected in the cabin, officials said Friday, in the latest incident to hit domestic and foreign airline operators.

The aircraft, owned by Arik Air, was travelling from Lagos to Accra on Tuesday when the fault was detected but no-one was hurt, a company statement said.

"Arik Air flight W3 304 from Lagos to Accra on March 6, 2018 declared an emergency in line with standard operating procedures, when (an) unknown source of smoke was detected in the cabin", it said.

The incident occurred 80 miles (130 kilometres) from the Ghanaian capital but the plane "landed safely in Accra without further incident", it said.

It was the latest in a string of incidents involving the aviation sector over the past month.