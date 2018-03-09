Kenya president, opposition leader pledge reconciliation

President Uhuru Kenyatta met opposition leader Raila Odinga in public on Friday for the first time since last year's hotly-disputed elections, with the pair promising to heal the country's divisions.

The surprise meeting at Kenyatta's downtown office on Friday ended with the symbolic appearance of the two men standing side-by-side to deliver a joint statement.

Calling one another "brother" they announced a plan for "a programme" to overcome deep and long-standing ethnic and political divides, although they provided few details of what it might involve.

"We have come to a common understanding, an understanding that this country of Kenya is greater than any one individual, and that for this country to come together leaders must come together," Kenyatta said.