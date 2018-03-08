World war crimes court set for bumper appeals rulings

- Germain Katanga -

Katanga, 39, a former military commander from the restive northeastern Congolese Ituri province, is protesting an order to pay $1 million in damages to his victims.

In the first-ever such reparations, the ICC in March 2017 awarded a symbolic $250 each to almost 300 people caught up in a vicious 2003 attack by Katanga's militia on their village.

It also awarded collective compensation for projects to help victims with housing, education and "income-generating activities" as well as counselling.

Katanga is now behind bars in the Democratic Republic of Congo completing a 12-year sentence handed down by the ICC in 2014 on five charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for the attack.

He was convicted of supplying weapons to his militia, which went on the rampage in Bogoro, a village in Ituri, shooting and hacking to death with machetes some 200 people.

The ICC's judges found that the total damage caused by the attack was some $3.7 million. But they also ruled that Katanga, despite being penniless, was "personally liable" for a million dollars in damages.

Katanga's lawyers appealed the award, saying it did not fairly reflect their client's role in the crimes and that the interpretation of what constituted a "parent" was too broad when it came to the damages awarded to a child orphan.

Compensation for the loss of a relative should be limited to "close relatives" only, the lawyers argued, asking for Katanga's liability to be reduced.