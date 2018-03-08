Mnangagwa unhappy about Mugabe’s renewed involvement in politics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is gradually losing patience with his former boss Robert Mugabe as the latter becomes visible once again in politics - a few months before high-stakes general elections.

But last month Mugabe met with African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki and told him that he was toppled via a coup.

Since then he has openly opposed the Mnangagwa presidency‚ raising concern that the upcoming elections might not be free and fair.

What angered Mnangagwa this week is that Mugabe snubbed working with Zanu PF in its electoral campaign. Instead he is rallying behind a new formation called New Patriotic Front (NPF) and has also had meetings with other opposition leaders.