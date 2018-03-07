Sierra Leone picks president in shifting political climate

Sierra Leone holds a general election on Wednesday to pick a new president in a climate of voter frustration with the two parties that have ruled since independence.

More than 3.1 million voters are registered for the polls, which open at 7am (0700 GMT) and close at 6pm (1800 GMT) across the small West African nation.

The economy is in a dire state following the 2014-16 Ebola crisis and a commodity price slump that drove away foreign investors, and living conditions are among the poorest in the world.

"We are prepared; we are committed to conduct credible elections," said Mohamed Conteh, chief commissioner of the National Election Commission (NEC), adding all electoral materials had now been distributed to polling stations.

Partial tallies are expected within 48 hours and complete results within two weeks.

President Ernest Bai Koroma cannot run again after consecutive five-year terms and has anointed a successor for the ruling All Peoples Party (APC), Samura Kamara, who has campaigned on continuity rather than change.

"I am (Koroma's) biggest legacy. I need to sustain what he has achieved... and build on it," Kamara told AFP at the final APC rally on Monday.

The historic opposition Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) has retained the same candidate, Julius Maada Bio, who lost to Koroma in 2012.

Both parties have alternately ruled Sierra Leone since independence from Britain in 1961.

The National Grand Coalition (NGC), headed by former UN diplomat Kandeh Yumkella, is hoping to inflict damage on the two-party system by appealing to young and better educated urban voters who are less likely to vote along regional and ethnic lines.

"(Voters) are yearning for real change," said Julius Spencer, director of communications of the NGC. "We have been able to draw people from across the religious, ethnic and regional spectrum."