Suicide bomber kills three in NE Nigeria: militia

A suicide bomber on a bicycle killed three people late on Monday when he detonated his explosives on the outskirts of the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, civilian militia told AFP.

Eighteen people were also injured in the attack, which happened in the Muna Dalti area of the city, said Musa Ari, a civilian militia member helping with security against Boko Haram.

"The bomber attacked at about 8:20 pm (1920 GMT) in the midst of a group of residents hanging out, killing three and wounding 18," he added.

"There is no doubt this is the work of Boko Haram terrorists."