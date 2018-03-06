DR Congo survivors recount nightmare of ethnic massacre

The assailants were methodical. They came in waves.

First came the ones who killed. Then came the ones who torched homes. And finally, the ones who looted anything of value.

Ahead of them, terrorised villagers fled for their lives the latest victims of the ethnic conflict that bedevils Ituri, the troubled northeastern province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The bloodshed is part of a cycle of violence between the Hema and Lendu communities, cattle herders and farmers who have long fought over land a conflict that has recently intensified as DR Congo struggles over its future.

At least 49 people were killed last week, bringing the death toll since mid-December to more than 100, while 200,000 people have fled their homes, according to estimates by humanitarian workers.