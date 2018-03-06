Angola wavers in prosecution of prominent activist

Angolan prosecutors appeared to waver on Monday in their pursuit of prominent human rights activist and journalist Rafael Marques de Morais who faces charges of subversion, defence sources said.

The charges relate to a story Marques, 46, wrote in 2016 about the country's former attorney general's purchase of rural land designated for urban development.

A court in Luanda postponed the case indefinitely, De Morais's lawyer Horacio Junjuvili told AFP by telephone.

De Morais was charged with insulting public authority after alleging that the attorney general exploited the country's weak land rights laws by paying the price of rural land for what would later become prime beach-front real estate.