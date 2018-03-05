Dambe fight in Lagos showcases Nigerian diversity, division

Poised like a scorpion with one bound fist ready to strike, the Dambe fighter glared at his opponent, daring him to make the first move.

Dressed in just shorts and an amulet made of black leather and wire, he suddenly swung his fist in a punishing arc to knock his opponent on the jaw and win the match.

Dambe is a brutal style of combat where one fist is designated as a shield while the other, wrapped in a cloth, is a spear to strike the opponent.

It is traditionally practised by Hausas in Nigeria's north, but on this night the fight was in the southern city of Lagos.

"This is an ancient tradition in the north and we're bringing it down to the south," said the commentator. "We want to see teeth rolling!"

Instead of in the usual dusty squares and small arenas, the Dambe fighters are under spotlights set up on the beach in Lekki, an affluent suburb of Lagos, where a big screen replays fights jumbo-size and drones whizz overhead.

Unlike in the north, where the crowds are mostly men and alcohol is forbidden, in Lagos women were in the crowd, sipping on cocktails and smoking cigarettes.