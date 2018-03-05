At least 10 die in Nigeria farmer-herder clashes: police

At least 10 people were killed in several days of violence between herdsmen and farmers in eastern Nigeria, police said on Monday, but the cattle drivers gave a higher toll.

Clashes broke out in a number of remote herding villages in the Mambilla district of Taraba state last Thursday and continued throughout the weekend.

The violence is part of a wider series of clashes between largely nomadic cattle herders and farmers in central and southern Nigeria that has put pressure on the government to act.

"So far we have established the deaths of 10 people in the violence between herders and farmers in the Mambilla area," said state police spokesman David Misal.

"Security personnel have succeeded in restoring normalcy in the area and there is ongoing security operation to consolidate peace."