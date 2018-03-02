Legitimacy of Zim President Mnangagwa challenged in ConCourt

Political activist Linda Masarira has taken the fight to President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ challenging his legitimacy through the Constitutional Court.

Liberal Democrats‚ a political party formed in South Africa in 2015 and led by Masarira‚ argues that Mnangagwa rose to power through a coup.

"He is not the legitimate president; that's why we filed our papers‚" said Masarira.

The papers were filed on Thursday.