Zimbabwean parents' plea to see their children to be heard today

The plea of eight Zimbabwean parents to be reunited with their children will be heard at the Pretoria High Court at 2pm on Wednesday.

The families' advocate will ask the court to halt a plan by the Zimbabwean and South African governments to repatriate the children to a shelter in Zimbabwe.

The parents‚ Zimbabwean nationals who live in the Cape‚ had their children sent to South Africa unaccompanied on the back of a truck without travel documents in order to have them live or visit with them over the holiday season. But they claim they know where their children were.

The children never arrived in the Cape as they were taken in by the police on November 11 as victims of human trafficking and were kept from their parents in a safe house for three months.