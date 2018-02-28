Kabila agrees to UN chief's request to visit DR Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has agreed to a request from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit his country ahead of elections later this year, the UN spokesman said Tuesday.

Guterres wrote to Kabila to propose a joint visit with African Union chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat following a series of meetings he held on the sidelines of the AU summit in Addis Ababa in late January.

There is growing international concern that the DR Congo could slide into all-out violence as it heads to elections on December 23.

"I can confirm that a letter was sent and that a message came back that they would be welcome in Kinshasa at their earliest convenience," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP.

No date has been set for the visit.