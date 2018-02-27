Top Burkina Faso generals on trial over failed 2015 coup

More than 80 people went on trial before a military court in Burkina Faso on Tuesday over the failed 2015 coup in a case being seen as a test for justice in the West African country.

Two top generals accused of masterminding the plot, Gilbert Diendere and Djibrill Bassole, were cheered by supporters as they arrived at the court in the capital Ouagadougou.

Security was high, with forces guarding a 200-metre (yard) cordon around the military tribunal. Traffic was blocked, mobile phones banned and people entering the zone were searched.

Bassole and Diendere key allies of former president Blaise Compaore who was chased from power in October 2014 -- are among a total of 84 people on trial, including 66 military officials and 18 civilians.

They face a variety of charges including treason, undermining state security and murder over the coup launched in September 2015 by Compaore's old presidential guard against the transitional government that took power after the veteran leader's fall.