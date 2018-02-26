Vodafone's mobile data to be deployed to fight epidemics in Ghana

Mobile data will be used in Ghana to track and control epidemics, helping prevent a repeat of the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak, in a pioneering programme announced by Vodafone Foundation on Monday.

The initiative will use aggregated anonymised mobile data to track real-time trends in population movement, the charitable arm of the British mobile operator said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The level of activity at each mobile phone mast will provide a heat map of where people are and how far they are moving during an outbreak, while the data gathered will be used for decision-making in a number of areas - including health, agriculture and transportation, it said.