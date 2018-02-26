Guinea readies for general strike and city shutdown

Guinea braced Monday for a general strike by unions and a complete shutdown of economic activity demanded by the country's opposition after disputed local elections.

The victory by the ruling party of President Alpha Conde in the February 4 vote was marred by post-electoral violence involving supporters of the losing parties.

An on-off teachers' strike that has paralysed the education system also restarted two weeks ago and shows no signs of stopping.

Now the powerful Guinea General Union of Workers (UGTG) has joined the movement by teachers and opposition figures by calling for workers to stay at home on Monday.

The union has cited the mismanagement of the national social security system, poor regulation of subcontracted jobs and a perceived indifference to workplace accidents and arbitrary firings for the strike.

The UGTG has called on public and private sector employees alike to boycott their workplaces.