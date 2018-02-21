Kidnapped aid worker freed in DR Congo: NGO

A Congolese humanitarian worker, kidnapped at the weekend in the troubled east of DR Congo by an armed group that killed two of his colleagues, has been freed, his NGO said Tuesday.

"He was freed yesterday (Monday)... We found him with several cuts on his face," said Richard Kahindo, head of the NGO Hydraulique sans Frontieres (HYFRO), which specialises in water purification projects.

The release of the abducted aid worker was also confirmed to AFP by local official Francois Bakundakabo.

He had been kidnapped on Saturday near the village of Mushikiri in North Kivu after his vehicle, also carrying three other colleagues, was attacked by unidentified armed men.

Two colleagues, an engineer and the driver, were killed while a third managed to escape.